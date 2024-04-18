Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

