Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $114.00 to $129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 5,616,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,076,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

