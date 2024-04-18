Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.20. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

