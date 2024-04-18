Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.38 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.