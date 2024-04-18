Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

