Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 0.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 895,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,913,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,638,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

