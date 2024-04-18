Mizuho Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

