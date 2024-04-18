U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $414,174,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

