SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

