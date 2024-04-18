Greif (NYSE:GEF) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Greif has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Greif by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

