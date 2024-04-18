Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 897 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,185,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

