Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 26,545 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 26,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $22,828.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Jack Phillips sold 15,887 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,980.56.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 494 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $642.20.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

