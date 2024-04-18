Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 26,545 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 26,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $22,828.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Jack Phillips sold 15,887 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,980.56.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 494 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $642.20.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
