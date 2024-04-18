Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

