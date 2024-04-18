New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
