Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Drops By 8.8%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Apollomics Price Performance
Apollomics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Apollomics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.