Contrasting Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -94.57% -76.38% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresnillo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vista Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.90%. Fresnillo has a consensus target price of $1,175.00, indicating a potential upside of 16,543.06%. Given Fresnillo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than Vista Gold.

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.05) -9.98 Fresnillo $2.71 billion N/A $233.91 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

Summary

Fresnillo beats Vista Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.