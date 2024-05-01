Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.