Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
