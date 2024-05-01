Brokerages Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

