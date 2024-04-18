Analysts Set Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Price Target at $58.20

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JXN opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

