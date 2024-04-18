Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,584.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

