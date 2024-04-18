Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

