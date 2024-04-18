XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Price Performance

XPeng stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

