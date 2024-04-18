StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.