StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
