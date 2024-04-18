J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

