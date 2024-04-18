Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $49.29

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of SM opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $53.26.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.
