NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $857,868,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

