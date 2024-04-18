Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

MFI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.88. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9354965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

