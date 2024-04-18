StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

