Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 132,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,883,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 358,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,933,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,558,813. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

