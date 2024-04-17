Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.88.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. 7,986,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a PEG ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

