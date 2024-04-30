GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. 2,418,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

