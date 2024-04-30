GPM Growth Investors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 939,376 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,087,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000.

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,994. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

