General Motors (NYSE:GM) is AM Squared Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 3.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,336. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

