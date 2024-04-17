First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 270,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.20.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
