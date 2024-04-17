First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 270,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 185,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.20.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

