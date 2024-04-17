Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.71 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

