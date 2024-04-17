Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.51

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 1097601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.