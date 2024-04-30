Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,031. The company has a market cap of $808.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

