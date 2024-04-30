Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

FCOR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

