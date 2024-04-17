Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,448 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. 1,938,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,026. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

