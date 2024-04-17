Qtum Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $393.60 million and approximately $67.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00006173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.48 or 0.04906483 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

