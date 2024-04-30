iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFG stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

