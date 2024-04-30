Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.05 million, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 2.56.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,298 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile



Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Stories

