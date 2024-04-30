Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 765,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,435,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IQI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
