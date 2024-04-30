Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 765,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,435,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.