Talkspace (TALK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Talkspace to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Talkspace has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. TheStreet raised Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

