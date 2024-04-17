Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.06. 67,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,531. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.