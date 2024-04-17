Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 1.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.58. 3,167,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

