Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,459 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

