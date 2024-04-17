Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.64 and last traded at $170.55. Approximately 7,986,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,265,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Boeing Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

