CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $296.02 and last traded at $296.02. 549,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,621,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 822.30, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average is $262.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock worth $70,878,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.