Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

